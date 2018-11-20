Mahomes’ game-worn jersey from Chiefs-Rams game up for auction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is auctioning off what many would call a piece of Kansas City Chiefs history: Patrick Mahomes’ game-worn jersey from Monday night’s game against the Rams.

That’s right. The jersey the beloved Chiefs quarterback wore in the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played could be yours — for a price.

The Chiefs lost a heartbreaking game 54-51 on Monday night. Mahomes threw six touchdown passes in his latest jaw-dropping performance for the Chiefs. It was also the first NFL game with two 50-point performances.

At last check on Tuesday night, the bidding was already up to nearly $13,000.

The auction is all for a good cause. The proceeds from the winning bid will benefit the victims of the California wildfires.

As of Tuesday, the Camp Fire in Northern California has killed at least 79 people and burned more than 151,000 acres. The Woolsey Fire outside Los Angeles has killed three people and torched more than 96,000 acres, as of Tuesday.

If you’re interested in owning the Mahomes’ jersey, covered in grass stains and likely plenty of dirt and sweat, too, you can make your bid here.

The auction will close Dec. 3.