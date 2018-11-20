Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound on side of road near 12th and Fuller

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — What began as a medical call for police turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday night in Kansas City.

KC police said officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Fuller around 9 p.m. Tuesday on a medical nature unknown call. When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the road with no signs of life.

KCPD spokesman Darrin Snapp said the man’s death appears to be from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.