Metro mom of 3-year-old child abuse victim collecting fleece blankets in his memory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're planning to go Black Friday shopping this weekend, one metro mom is hoping you'll throw an extra item in the cart: a fleece blanket.

The holidays aren't easy for Jennifer Warner.

"It’s hard this time of the year," Warner said.

Four years ago this month she lost her 3-year-old son, Ethan.

"There’s definitely not a day that goes by I don’t think about him," she said.

Her ex-boyfriend is now behind bars, convicted of putting the toddler in a scalding hot bath, causing burns with complications so severe the little boy died.

Just before Thanksgiving last year, Warner was going through an even more difficult time. Ethan's abuser was up for parole.

"That’s why I started this last year was to make that really hard time something better," Warner said.

The mission is collecting fleece blankets in Ethan's memory.

Last year, she donated more than 50 of them to the Child Abuse Prevention Association in Independence.

The gift has special meaning because her son was rarely seen without his favorite blankie.

"Donating stuff makes a positive in the community and makes something bad turn to good, and that’s my mindset," Warner said.

Some stores are offering deep discounts this weekends with blankets for less than $2.

She's hoping people in the community will stock up, helping get a small piece of comfort to kids and families facing tough times.

"It means a lot people care so much," said Warner.

If you'd like to donate a blanket, you can contact Jennifer Warner by email at Jenn.warner35@gmail.com or connect with her through the "Justice for Ethan Gene Warner" Facebook page.