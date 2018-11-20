More than 300,000 lights illuminate nearly 200 displays to transform Longview Lake Park into winter wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Longview Lake Park is gearing up for Christmas in the Park's 31st year.

More than 300,000 lights will transform the park into a winter wonderland.

Christmas in the Park is open Wednesday, Nov.21 through Monday, Dec. 31.

Hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m;

Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The season kicks off with fireworks- Christmas in the Sky- Wednesday, Nov. 21st at Longview Lake Beach. Admission to "Christmas In The Park" is free, but donations are accepted for 35 local charities.

"Christmas In The Park is the county's gift to the community," County Executive Frank White, Jr. says, "and through their donations visitors in the Christmas In The Park are giving back to the community."

Christmas in the Park has raised more than $1 million for local charities since it began in 1987.