KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a driver crashed into a grocery store in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday.

The crash happened at 21st and Metropolitan at the Save A Lot food store around 9 a.m.

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted a photo of the deadly crash that showed the silver four-door pickup truck involved smashed into the outside wall of the store.

Police are still working to determine what happened. They have not yet released the victim’s identity.