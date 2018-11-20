× Bicyclist suffers critical injuries after being hit by vehicle in Johnson County

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Johnson County.

A man riding a bicycle was hit just before 5:30 p.m. near 83rd Street and Mission Road in Prairie Village. Police Sgt. Eric McCullough said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries. Police said they were not wearing a helmet.

McCullough said the driver stayed on scene and is being cooperative. Details about what led up to the crash have not been released at this time.

Both directions of Mission Road from Somerset through 86th Street are closed until police are done investigating. Police did not provide an estimated time that lanes will be reopened. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.