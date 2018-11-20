Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy serves up Thanksgiving meal to local students, families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City Royals pitcher put on a different kind of uniform Tuesday: a hair net and rubber gloves!

Pitcher Ian Kennedy and several Royals staffers helped serve up turkey with all the trimmings at Guadalupe Centers Elementary School. The meal was made possible through donations by US Foods and the help of many volunteers.

Hundreds of kids and their families loved getting their lunch and some selfies with Kennedy.

Kennedy is a father of five, so he said the chaos of school meal time made him feel right at home.

"Some of them don't pay attention to baseball, but that's not what it's about. It's about coming here, help serving the kids, and getting involved in our community just like the Royals like to do," Kennedy said.

Many of the students were still pretty pumped when Kennedy passed out baseball cards and signed autographs.