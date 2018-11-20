Spread joy to teens with FOX4 and The Love Fund’s ‘Sack it for Santa’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and The FOX4 Love Fund for Children are working together this Christmas to bring smiles to the faces of teenagers with Sack it for Santa. It’s a gift-giving program specifically geared for teens, 12-18 years-old.

Teenage years are difficult at best, and to be forgotten during the “Santa” season is hard. These young people are facing many challenges in their lives and often wonder if anyone cares.

Your gift will let them know they are valued and that they matter. Please help Santa by filling the sack with special gifts just for teens.

Sacks can be picked up and dropped off at any local CVS or Mazuma Credit Union in the Kansas City Metro. Filled sacks are due back by December 9th

If you prefer, you may donate to the Sack it for Santa at this link.

If you’re wondering how to fill the sack, here are some ideas:

For Guys:

Cologne, deodorant, aftershave

Hoodies or hooded sweatshirts (L,XL,XXL)

Hats, gloves, scarves, mittens, socks

Anything sports related

Gift Cards (CVS, Best Buy, Target, iTunes, etc.)

Trendy toys and hand-held games

Sketch pads, art supplies, pens, paper

For Girls:

Bath and Body Wash. Lotion, lip gloss, nail polish

Hair dryer, curling iron, straighteners

Purses, perfumes, jewelry

Hair accessories, makeup, makeup containers

Diaries or journals

The Love Fund works with a network of more than 500 youth service professionals — such as counselors, therapists, medical care providers, case managers, support coordinators, and other professionals — who can contact the Love Fund at info@lovefundforchildren.org to request an application for Christmas gift bags for teens under their care or supervision starting November 19th. (Please note: We are only able to allocate bags through certified third-party youth service professionals within the 37-county Kansas City region.)