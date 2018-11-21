× 24-year-old KC woman missing for nearly 2 months found dead, mother confirms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the heart-dropping news LaVette Kelley had been fearing for days now: On Wednesday, her 24-year-old daughter who has been missing for nearly two months was found dead.

Kelley said around 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives came to her home and told her a “badly decomposed body” found behind a building near 27th and Jackson belonged to her daughter, Kenisha Washington.

A police spokesman couldn’t confirm that to FOX4 on Wednesday night.

“The body was badly decomposed, and we were unable to identify cause of death at the scene,” KCPD spokesman Darrin Snapp said.

Snapp also said the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will complete their investigation on Thursday.

Last week, Kelley told FOX4 she last saw her daughter at Kelley’s Kansas City home on Sept. 26 before Kenisha left the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Previous coverage:

