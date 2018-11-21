Butterball responds to popular Thanksgiving prank & says you can microwave a turkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- By now you've likely seen the Thanksgiving prank where people text their parents and ask how long they should microwave a 25 lb. turkey,

The pranksters then shared the responses on social media.

Butterball, which hosts the Turkey Talk Line, finally responded to the popular prank and their response likely has parents everywhere cringing.

"We started microwaving turkeys before hashtags even existed. The # 25LBturkeychallenge is a little ambitious, but a 12-pound turkey is no challenge at all. Give us a call at 1-800-BUTTERBALL and we’ll walk you through it step-by-step," the company tweeted.

The company claimed they have been microwaving turkey for years, but you just have to limit the turkey to 12 lbs.