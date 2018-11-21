× Five metro 7-Eleven store robbed in less than four hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five metro 7-Eleven stores were robbed early Wednesday.

A Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher told FOX4 that three of the stores were in Kansas City, Mo. The first robbery was at 1:52 a.m. at the 89th and Wornall location. The second was at 2:16 a.m. at the 111th and Grandview Road location. The third was at 4 a.m. at the Independence and Benton location.

An Independence, Mo., police dispatcher said two 7-Eleven stores in their area were also robbed. Those included a 1 a.m. robbery at 23rd and Harris and a 2:30 a.m. robbery at 40-Highway and Crysler.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or said whether the robberies are connected.