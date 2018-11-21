Independence police warn of phone scam where caller impersonates officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Someone is calling people in Independence falsely claiming to be a police officer and asking for money, according to the Independence Police Department.

Independence police said that someone is calling residents claiming to be “Sergeant Jason Young” and asking about an “ongoing civil issue.” Police say this is a scam and they will never ask for payments over the phone.

If there is a legitimate warrant for someone, the department says they will never ask for payment to dismiss the warrant.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the scam is asked to call the Independence Police Department and make a report.