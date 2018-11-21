× Jackson County prosecutor running for chair of Missouri Democratic Party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chief prosecutor in one of Missouri’s largest counties says she wants to be the next chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Wednesday that she would stay on as prosecutor if she’s picked to lead the Democrats. The election for Democratic chair will be Dec. 1 in Jefferson City.

Peters Baker said in a message on Twitter that the party needs to start working on strategy and candidate recruitment for the 2020 elections.

“I’m known as a fair but progressive leader both as an attorney and as a Democrat,” Peters Baker said in the tweet. “Serving as State Party Chair will be a strong step toward advancing the Democratic platform and building the resources needed to compete in all corners of Missouri.”

Peters Baker was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2010 before being appointed prosecutor in May 2011 and first elected the following year. She said she plans to seek re-election in 2020.

I’m in. It’s time for me to get off the sidelines and support a strong Democratic Party by throwing my hat in for Chair. pic.twitter.com/EQfDwzB6wz — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) November 21, 2018