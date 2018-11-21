Kansas City Zoo removes romaine lettuce from animal diets after recall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo will not feed romaine lettuce to its animals after the CDC issued a recall, the zoo announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CDC urged people in the United States and Canada to throw out their romaine lettuce after an outbreak of E. coli. Some strains of E. coli can cause bloody diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps in people. Although no one has died in the current outbreak, some cases can be life- threatening.

E. coli does not make animals sick, but some animals can become infected and spread the disease to humans, according to the CDC.

Zoo officials said that they have removed all romaine lettuce from animal enclosures. Animals that would normally eat romaine will be given other greens to supplement their diets.

So far, 32 people have been sickened by E. coli in 11 states.