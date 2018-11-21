FOX4 Forecast: Great travel weather!

Posted 4:00 am, November 21, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:07AM, November 21, 2018

If you plan on traveling today, you will have excellent weather across the region! Expect sunshine, southerly winds and highs in the middle and some upper 50s. We will be even warmer for Thanksgiving. Big changes arrive heading into the weekend. We're tracking chances for rain and snow... details in the updated Long Ranger here!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

