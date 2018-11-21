LFO singer Devin Lima dies at age 41

Posted 9:22 am, November 21, 2018, by

and Devin Lima of LFO performing at the Z100 School Spirit Concert at the Vanderbilt Theater in Long Island, New York on October 12, 2001. photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

LOS ANGELES — TMZ is reporting that LFO singer Devin Lima died at the age of 41.

Lima had been reportedly battling stage 4 cancer for about a year.  A family member told TMZ that Lima died early Wednesday morning.

LFO, a popular 90s group, was best known for their hits, “Summer Girls,” “Girl on TV,” and “Every Other Time.”

Rich Cronin, a member of the group, died from leukemia in 2010.

TMZ said LFO was planning a tour in 2018 when doctors discover the football-sized tumor on Lima’s adrenal glad and determine it was malignant.

Rich Cronin, Brad Fischetti and Devin Lima, of LFO backstage at the Z100 School Spirit Concert at the Vanderbilt Theater in Long Island, New York on October 12, 2001. photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect