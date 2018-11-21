LFO singer Devin Lima dies at age 41

LOS ANGELES — TMZ is reporting that LFO singer Devin Lima died at the age of 41.

Lima had been reportedly battling stage 4 cancer for about a year. A family member told TMZ that Lima died early Wednesday morning.

LFO, a popular 90s group, was best known for their hits, “Summer Girls,” “Girl on TV,” and “Every Other Time.”

Rich Cronin, a member of the group, died from leukemia in 2010.

TMZ said LFO was planning a tour in 2018 when doctors discover the football-sized tumor on Lima’s adrenal glad and determine it was malignant.