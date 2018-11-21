No injuries after car hauler catches fire on I-35

OLATHE, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a car hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon in Olathe.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street.

The Olathe Fire Department said the engine of the truck caught fire and spread to a car it was hauling.

Both the truck and car were reported to be a total loss.

After the fire, firefighters used “damming and diking” to contain gasoline, which had leaked out from the car.

Damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

Olathe Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video