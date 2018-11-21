No injuries after car hauler catches fire on I-35

OLATHE, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a car hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon in Olathe.
The incident was reported just after 12:30 on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street.
The Olathe Fire Department said the engine of the truck caught fire and spread to a car it was hauling.
Both the truck and car were reported to be a total loss.
After the fire, firefighters used “damming and diking” to contain gasoline, which had leaked out from the car.
Damage is estimated to be over $100,000.
Olathe Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
38.881396 -94.819128