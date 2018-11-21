Raytown High sophomore surprised at school with news she’s cancer free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A local teen is extra thankful this year after she got a big surprise last week.

Fifteen-year-old Emily Sadler was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in March 2017.

“It was scary. It was overwhelming, just worried, wanted to make it better,” her mom, Amy Sadler, said.

"It was kind of rough. I had to have a round of chemo/radiation," the Raytown High sophomore said.

After multiple surgeries, doctor visits and complications, doctors told Amy that her daughter was cancer free. The Raytown mom kept it a secret for a few days while getting approval from the school administration.

“My mom told the nurses not to tell me if I`m cancer free or not because I told her months in advance that, if I am, I want a surprise party,” Emily said.

So her mom did just that. She notified friends, family and Raytown High teachers -- and told everyone to keep the secret.

"I said, 'If there`s a chance that the news is really good today, I need him somehow not to tell her, but to tell me,'" Amy said.

On Friday, Emily got the surprise she was looking for. At school, Emily was taken out of class and was told everyone was going to take a yearbook photo.

“As soon as she walked out in the hall, everybody hollered, 'Emily is cancer free!'" Amy said.

"I went out there, and I cried a lot," Emily said. "I walked out, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' All my best friends were there. All my teachers were there, and my whole family was there. It was just amazing to see all the support I had because they've all supported me through this.”

“I lost it. I ugly cried," Amy added. "I hadn't been that emotional when we found out because I worked so hard keeping it a secret, but it was really emotional. It was amazing. It just made me see what an awesome place it is where my daughter and my sons have gone to school.”

Emily said it's hard but she considers herself a very positive, upbeat person.

"Not really much gets me down. I was really concerned about it, but I feel like all my friends and family being there for me really helped me through it and really helped me not get down about it,” she said.

The Raytown High sophomore will continue to take medication, but she's officially cancer-free.