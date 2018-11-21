Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from metro Habitat for Humanity chapter’s trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A group of volunteers got an unwelcome realization Wednesday morning. They showed up to lend a helping hand and discovered their help wouldn’t be needed after all.

Volunteers with the Truman Heritage branch of Habitat for Humanity arrived to find someone helped themselves to tools and other supplies worth thousands of dollars.

“I drove our tool trailer here, and I went to open it up, and it was already open for me and someone had relieved us of many of the tools inside," said Mike Fisher, construction director for Truman Heritage Habitat.

Fisher said the stolen tools will set their projects back several weeks.

"The emotional hit of taking a look and seeing how hard everyone worked -- it just hurts," he said.

But the theft won’t stop the group.

"We can’t stop. There’s too much need," Fisher said.

There are security cameras in the lot where Habitat parks the tool trailer. Police are looking at the surveillance footage to see if it shows the thief.