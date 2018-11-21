× Three Chiefs stars among top 10 in early Pro Bowl voting results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Chiefs stars are in the top 10 for votes so far for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

The NFL released initial voting results for the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, and the top 10 overall list is quarterback and running back heavy.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, of course, included on that list. He comes in the No. 2 spot with 459,325 votes so far behind only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce rank ninth and tenth overall, among all positions. Kelce also leads the voting for tight ends. Tyreek Hill is leading the voting among kick returners but is also eligible as a wide receiver.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue only for a few more weeks until Dec. 13. You can vote online here.

Rosters are determined based on votes from fans, players and coaches. NFL players and coaches will vote Dec. 14. Then the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Dec. 18. The Pro Bowl will take place Jan. 27.