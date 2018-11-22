AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old taken at gunpoint from Topeka house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Shawnee County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert Thursday for a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities said Shaquan R. Mitchell was taken at gunpoint after two armed men entered his house in Topeka, Kan., around 12:30 a.m.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities identified one of the two suspects as Trevon Williams. Williams was last seen wearing all black and attempting to conceal his face with a blue bandanna. The other suspect, whose identity is unknown, was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt pulled up to cover his face.

Witnesses said in addition to abducting Mitchell, the suspects also took a TV set.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen Mitchell or the suspect. If you have other information about this incident, please call the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at (785) 368-9200.