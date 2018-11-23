Asian-inspired dishes that are easy and delicious

Thai Tiger Cried Beef

Ingredients:

• 4 rib eye or New York strip steaks, about 1 1/2-inches thick (about 12 ounces each)

• 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

• 1 tablespoon light or dark brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon plain vegetable oil

• 2 plum tomatoes

Directions:

Mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and vegetable oil in a medium mixing bowl. Coat the steaks with the soy sauce mixture and let them marinate.

Grill the steaks, turning frequently, until desired doneness is reached (medium-rare is recommended—steaks should register 125°F on an instant read thermometer when removed from grill). Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.

Cut the steaks into 1/4-inch slices and serve with Tasty Thai Primal Cry hot sauce. Warm sticky rice on the side is highly recommended.

Fresh Spring Roll

Ingredients:

2 ounces rice vermicelli.

8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch diameter)

8 large cooked shrimp – peeled, deveined and cut in half.

1 1/3 tablespoons chopped fresh Thai basil.

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves.

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro.

2 leaves lettuce, chopped.

4 teaspoons fish sauce.

Directions:

Bring a medium saucepan of water to boil. Boil rice vermicelli 3 to 5 minutes, or until al dente, and drain.

Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper flat. In a row across the center, place 2 shrimp halves, a handful of vermicelli, basil, mint, cilantro and lettuce, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side. Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with the lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Serve rolled spring rolls with Tasty Thai Primal Cry Sweet Peanut sauce.

Satay Chicken

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut milk.

1 clove garlic, minced.

1 teaspoon curry powder.

1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar.

1/2 teaspoon salt.

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.

3/4 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1 inch strips.

1 cup coconut milk.

Directions:

Stir together 1/2 cup coconut milk, garlic, 1 teaspoon curry powder, brown sugar, salt, and pepper until the sugar has dissolved. Toss marinade with the chicken, cover, and marinate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat a grill for medium-high heat.

Thread marinated chicken onto skewers, then grill 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Serve with warm Tasty Thai Primal Cry Sweet Peanut sauce.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.