Frustrated family gathers at vacant lot where man found missing KC woman’s body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two days after a missing woman's body was found in a vacant lot, her frustrated family gathered to see the crime scene for themselves.

On Wednesday, LaVette Kelley said KC police came to her home with the news she'd been dreading ever since her daughter disappeared two months ago. A passer-by found 24-year-old Kenisha Washington dead in a vacant lot near North Brighton and Raytown Road.

On Friday, that neighbor who was passing by came forward.

"I saw you all across the street, and I knew you probably were over there for that body,” Larry Gregory told Washington’s family.

The family gathered at the crime scene Friday to see it for themselves, to pray and to plea for answers.

”I never touched the body. She was faced up. Her blouse was opened and parts of her pants were ripped. I just called police. I hope they found who did it because this isn’t right. It’s too close to my home," Larry Gregory said.

Police said the Jackson County Medical Examiner didn't find any obvious signs of foul play on Washington’s body. At this point, how Washington died is still a big and painful mystery for her family.

Kelley believes somebody dumped her daughter’s body in the vacant field.

”I do believe this was a homicides. Yes, I believe she was murdered. How are you gonna commit suicide and then cover up yourself? The police told me she was covered. I ain’t never known nobody to cover themselves,” Kelley said.

Washington's family said they won't stop searching for answers.

”That was my youngest sister. She was a great, fun, loving person. She didn’t have to go out like that, and we will keep fighting, keeping talking publicly about this until whoever did this to her is found and arrested. Also, we as a community we have to do more to protect our women. This is very uncalled for,” said a frustrated Kenneth Washington, Kenisha Washington’s brother.

Hear more from Washington's family and Gregory in the video player above.