Kansas City mom spends Thanksgiving mourning loss of her daughter whose body was found in a vacant lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On this Thanksgiving, LaVette Kelley should be celebrating the holiday with her family.

Instead, the Kansas City mom is gripped by grief. She cannot believe she’s mourning the loss of her 24-year-old daughter, Kenisha Washington.

"I am not holding up," Kelley said. "This is the worst thing I’ve ever gone through. It’s like I can still hear her crying out to me saying help me mom."

Kelley says Kenisha spent the night at her place on Wednesday, Sept.26. The next day Kenisha left. After almost two months of not hearing a word from her missing daughter, Wednesday afternoon detectives arrived at Kelley’s home and told her a passer-by found Kenisha dead in a vacant lot. The crime scene is near North Brighton and Raytown Road in Kansas City.

”I’m angry. I’m mad. I’m upset. She can never have kids. She never got married. She never bought a home. Now, I got to go and clean the stuff out of her apartment. People don’t know what I have to walk through now. Everything is the end,” Kelley said with tears rolling down her face.

Kelley’s convinced somebody dumped her daughter’s body in the lot.

”I knew in my heart that they killed my baby. I told FOX 4 last week that those police officers were going to find her dead and come and tell me and I just felt all of it in my gut. A mother knows these things. Whoever did this, you didn’t have to kill my only daughter. I know it wasn’t a suicide. She was a happy person. She may have had some personal issues, but I know some monster did this to her and I pray that we will find out what happened and that Kenisha will get justice,” said Kelley, who’s now preparing her daughter’s funeral.

Meantime, police say the Jackson County Medical Examiner didn’t find any obvious signs of foul play on Washington’s body. At this point, how Washington died is still a mystery.