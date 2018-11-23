× Shooting near 47th and Leavenworth in KCK leaves man critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in KCK are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. near N. 47th Street and Leavenworth Road. An officer on scene tells FOX4 that a man walked up to a vehicle in the area and within moments, a person in the vehicle shot the victim.

One person shot suffered critical injuries, according to police, and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers are still searching for the suspect in this shooting. Police said the suspect fled the area in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.