Metro entrepreneur opening her shop to other entrepreneurs for Small Business Saturday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This Small Business Saturday, one metro entrepreneur is paying it forward.

Bee Griddine opened "Bling Boss KC Jewelry and Apparel" in October.

"One of the things I committed to myself was when I opened was to give a platform for other small business owners to set up as well," Griddine said.

For Small Business Saturday, she'll open up her space as a place for other entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. About five vendors will set up at her Independence store, located at East 43rd Street and Crysler Avenue.

"I feel like it's important to give back," Griddine said. "When I was really trying to get established and get started in the business full time, other business owners opened up their doors to me to come in and setup a table, a booth and offer my products."

Griddine opened her store after she was laid off from her telecommunications job. She'd worked in that industry for more than 20 years.

"I have freedom to do various things, get involved with my niece's education," Griddine said.

Griddine's 5-year-old niece Nesha is one of the vendors who will sell her handmade goods on Saturday. She takes orders for friendship bracelets from Griddine's customers.

"It really touched my heart because she's watching," Griddine said. "And she sees entrepreneurship and that anything is possible if you just believe in yourself and try."

That's a message Griddine wants to spread to all local business owners, now matter how big or small.