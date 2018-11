ST JOSEPH, Mo. — Police in St. Joseph are investigating after shots were fired at the East Hills Mall, according to KQ2.

According to police, one person was arrested after shots were fired in the mall parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Nobody was injured, but KQ2 reports that several cars in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

.⁦@kq2⁩ Suspect led away at East Hills Mall in connection to the shooting that occurred earlier. Police say no injuries and it is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/vejInkOced — Madeline McClain (@maddiekmcclain) November 24, 2018