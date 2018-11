NEW YORK — Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne may consider releasing a song honoring Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, the rapper tells TMZ Sports.

Tech has been a long time Chiefs fan, even releasing a song called “Wheels like Hill” about Tyreek Hill last year.

Tech also says that if the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl, he’s down to do the halftime show, even though Maroon 5 has reportedly been offered the gig. You can check out Tech N9ne’s comments to TMZ in the video below.