KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Black Friday is full of deals, but sometimes those deals are on limited supply.

That was the case Friday at Nebraska Furniture Mart where $400 Kitchen Aid mixers were on sale for $100. Dozens of people were lined up for the chance to get one.

FOX4 cameras were rolling as shoppers made their way into the store and fought to get their hands on one of the mixers.