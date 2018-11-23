Wrong-way driver dies in two-vehicle crash on Gregory Boulevard in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver has died Friday after a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Kansas City.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on Gregory Boulevard, just past Crest Drive.

Police said a black Chevy Corvette was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Gregory. The driver of a white Ford F150 traveling westbound tried to swerve to avoid the Corvette, but the other driver also swerved and the vehicles hit head-on.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver’s identity has not been released at this time. The other driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police said neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.