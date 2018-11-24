Joe’s Forecast: Be Weather Aware on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the KC area Sunday with winter storm warnings up toward snorthern MO including the St Joseph area. Everything about tomorrow revolves around the track of the storm that will be coming into MO. 50-75 miles one way or the other will either increase or decrease the snow potential. Strong winds and falling temperatures are a given.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page