Police ID man killed in wrong way-crash on Gregory Boulevard in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have now identified the person killed in a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Kansas City.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on Gregory Boulevard, just past Crest Drive.

Police said 32-year-old Christopher D. Roe Jr., from Raytown, Mo., was driving a black Chevy Corvette and was heading eastbound in the westbound lane of Gregory. The driver of a white Ford F150 was traveling westbound and tried to swerve to avoid the Corvette, but the other driver also swerved and the vehicles hit head-on.

Roe Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other driver, who has not been identified, was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police said neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.