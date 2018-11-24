Serious injuries reported after pedestrian struck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. at Truman Road and Cleveland in Kansas City, Mo.

Police tell FOX4 the pedestrian has serious injuries but it is unknown at this time if they were taken to a hospital.

No information has been released on the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

The scene was clear by 4:15 p.m.

