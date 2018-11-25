Airlines waive fees for flights in and out of KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Because of the impending winter storm in Kansas City, many airlines that operate through Kansas City International Airport have changed their procedures for rebooking flights. You can find that information below, but should always check with your airline for any changes and updates.
SOUTHWEST
Customers who are holding reservations … on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.
DELTA
If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee.
UNITED
The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before November 30, 2018, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.
AMERICAN
The change fee may be waived if you:
- Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
- Bought your ticket by November 23, 2018
- Are scheduled to travel November 24 – 26, 2018
- Can travel November 23 – 30, 2018
- Don’t change your origin or destination city
- Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference
SPIRIT
Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through:
- November 29, 2018
After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.