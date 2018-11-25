Blizzard halts travel plans at Kansas City International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunday brought travel nightmares for many people trying to travel home from Kansas City. Airlines canceled dozens of flights, and at one point, Kansas City International Airport closed its airfields because of poor visibility.

1430 Update: While airport crews continue to plow and sweep runways and taxiways, the airfield is currently closed to arrivals due to visibility <1/4mi. Flying this evening? Please check with your airline for flight status. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) November 25, 2018

Airport officials warned people with canceled flights to handle the rebooking procedures online, and told them to avoid traveling to the airport in the blizzard.

There are some flight delays & cancellations in advance of the #snow. Check https://t.co/awAYdfRCEH for flight status. If your flight is cancelled do NOT come to KCI. Most airlines waiving rebook fees on flights not cancelled. #KCWx #KC — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) November 25, 2018

All Sunday, Marcia Waller tried to get her daughter on a flight back to Houston. The original flight was canceled.

"We're sitting here just waiting patiently," Marcia Waller said. "We've tried so far two different standbys."

The standby flights also got canceled, and Waller's daughter won't get to go home until Tuesday.

"We were thinking about if we had to, to get a room close by so we don't have to do the travel," Waller said. "We live in south kc so it's going to be interesting to drive."

Some people went to the airport to book totally new, earlier flights to get home in time.

It worked for some travelers, like Cate Lacey, who booked a new flight on a different airline.

"I Thought i wouldn't make it to school tomorrow," Cate Lacey, a high school senior traveling to Albuquerque said. "But I am actually going to go to school."

But others have their fingers crossed.

"It's gonna be a long day," Bridget Fortner said.

Bridget Fortner and her family are trying to make it to Newark but have a connecting flight in Chicago. Their original direct flight was canceled.

"Chicago is supposed to get snow tonight so i have no idea if we're actually gonna get out," Fortner said.

Airport crews are alternating runway cleaning so they can keep KCI open...and flights coming in.

"Most of the arrivals that are scheduled to come in tonight will be taking place and that means the early morning flights should be operating on time," Justin Meyer, Deputy Director of Aviation for Kansas City's Aviation Department said.