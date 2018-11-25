Travel Delays – Check here for road & flight info
Closings with Blizzard Warning in effect

FOX4 Flashback: Kansas City’s last major snowfall (2013)

Posted 8:19 am, November 25, 2018

One of the last significant snowfalls (approximately 9.5" of snow) seen in the Metro was in February of 2013.  Reporter Macradee Aegerter has a look at the conditions in Belton in this FOX4 Flashback.