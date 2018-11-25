One of the last significant snowfalls (approximately 9.5" of snow) seen in the Metro was in February of 2013. Reporter Macradee Aegerter has a look at the conditions in Belton in this FOX4 Flashback.
FOX4 Flashback: Kansas City’s last major snowfall (2013)
