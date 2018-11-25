KCK government declares Snow Emergency

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The United Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas has declared a snow emergency Sunday.

KCK is currently under a traffic emergency due to the sleet and freezing rain causing hazardous road conditions.

The UG said until the emergency is lifted, no person shall operate a motor on any street in such a way that allows the vehicle to become stalled.

“Drivers who allow their vehicles to stall, block roadways, or create traffic congestion may be fined or have their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense,” the UG said in a release.

They UG said that due to the severity of the current weather conditions, they are encouraging residents to avoid travel and to adhere to weather alerts and warnings.

“The Public Works Snow Crew will continue treating and plowing roads until streets are passible.”