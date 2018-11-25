KU and UMKC cancel classes Monday due to winter weather

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri-Kansas City have canceled classes for Monday, Nov. 26, due to travel challenges across the area from the wintry weather.

KU said all Lawrence and Edwards classes are canceled and would have more information about campus operations for Monday later Sunday.

Crews will continue to work throughout the day Sunday to keep roads, sidewalks and parking lots clear.

UMKC said day and night classes as well as administrative offices will be closed Monday due to the inclement weather.

Emporia State University and Washburn University in Topeka have also canceled classes for Monday.

Northwest Missouri State said they will be opening their Maryville campus at noon on Monday with classes resuming at that time.

Kansas State University said classes scheduled before noon on both the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses have been canceled for Monday. Their Olathe campus will be closed Monday.

Other schools are expected to close or have delays Monday due to the heavy snow and slick roads.

SEE HERE for more closings and delays.