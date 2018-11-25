Joe’s Forecast: Be Weather Aware on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rare blizzard warning is now in effect for the KC region...snow...heavy at times will develop later in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 50 MPH at times in the afternoon as well...stay off the roads if this all pans out...it will be dangerous

