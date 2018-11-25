Live Updates: Blizzard Warning blankets Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter where you live in the metro, it’s going to snow on Sunday. The only question is how much accumulation there will be.
Now seeing things change over to snow in LS @fox4wx
— Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 25, 2018
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared a “State of Disaster Emergency” on Sunday in response to the blizzard working its way across the state. For more details, click/tap here.
Hoping everyone is home safe and warm as the snow starts. City crews will treat and plow main and residential streets today as snow accumulates. Check https://t.co/jHDXAeLsCZ for updates. #KCSnow pic.twitter.com/WWDegqO9QY
— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) November 25, 2018
And SnOw it begins…@TownCenterPlaza #WeatherAware #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/JMIav2E2yR
— John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) November 25, 2018
From our friends at KAKE in Wichita – PLEASE DON’T.
Lots of folks headed home from Thanksgiving break who say they have to be at work tomorrow and are going to push on through despite the storm. #kakenews #kswx pic.twitter.com/TSpFhAG6jx
— Pilar Pedraza TV (@PilarPedrazaTV) November 25, 2018
We're seeing very little traffic on highway cameras so far. That is a good thing. Stay where you are for now. Tomorrow will be cold, but much better for travel.
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 25, 2018
Travelers, PLEASE do not call us for road closure information, during storms our phones are for emergency operations only. For road closure information, go to https://t.co/1iKyQLQB9y or follow local news and weather reports.
— KDOT (@KDOTHQ) November 25, 2018
Power outage being reported in Altamont and possibly Winston. Ameren reports main feeder line is down that is affecting about 500 customers. Estimated return to service is after 3pm today.
Sleet turned to snow in the matter of a couple minutes in Olathe. It’s coming down steadily and sideways now! #fox4kc @fox4kc @fox4wx #BlizzardWarning pic.twitter.com/rYu8emHdAF
— Alex Brown FOX4 (@AlexBrownTV) November 25, 2018
Big THANKS to this motorist helping @KDOTHQ place the road closed signage on I-70 at exit 244 westbound.
Strong winds !#KSwx #StayHome #DontDrive pic.twitter.com/pgDXeJeMyf
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 25, 2018
Power outages reported in rural Cameron, MO…jl
Looking right at the developing blizzard…so much happening in the atmosphere around the region… #wxgeek #KCwx #fox4kc jl pic.twitter.com/Cl69vgnx5P
— Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 25, 2018
Update: I-70 closure now extended to Chapman (204 miles from Wakeeney). @GovJeffColyer suggests letting your relatives stay with you for another day. @TroopCandiceKHP and Co. Say if you are stranded, stay in your car. @fox4kc @AAAKansasNews @KansasCityKDOT @KansasEmergency pic.twitter.com/rKVxVQfVRk
— Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) November 25, 2018
From our friends at KQTV in St. Joe:
I-29 near Frederick. Very slick and very low visibility. pic.twitter.com/wKpXSxShEt
— Colton Cichoracki (@CichColt_wx) November 25, 2018
Road temperatures coming down fast now…down about 5+° in last 2 hours… closer to 32°… soon to be slick in region. Please consider just staying home now. jl pic.twitter.com/s6p97Serk1
— Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 25, 2018
KS Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a State of Emergency.
City crews are preparing to treat and plow main and residential streets today as snow accumulation is expected. Check https://t.co/jHDXAeLsCZ for updates today. ❄️
— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) November 25, 2018
Rain has started to change over to sleet in LS! @fox4wx
— Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 25, 2018
2100 w/o power in St Joe area per KCPL
Once it starts snowing conditions will change rapidly! @fox4wx see 👇🏻 just south of STJ https://t.co/TKPFB0DU9w
— Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) November 25, 2018
Safe to say I-35 south past Emporia, KS is shut down! 😤 @KCTV5 @KWCH12 @KAKEnews @KSNNews @fox4kc @kmbc @41actionnews #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/vuI3wmM4ih
— Desmond Nugent (@DesmondNugent) November 25, 2018
Via our friends at Browne’s Irish Market: tonight’s Celtic Thunder concert at the Midland has been cancelled.
Nelson-Atkins opened at 10 and will have normal hours as long as the weather allows. We’ll watch weather and travel conditions to announce if the museum will close early. Please monitor our social for current information. pic.twitter.com/BBXzCrjAVD
— Nelson-Atkins Museum (@nelson_atkins) November 25, 2018
We are building up to shut down westbound I-70 for a very long time at exit 244. #KSwx#StayHome #DontDrive pic.twitter.com/BiSg4OS5tz
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 25, 2018
Up in Harrison Co… Slide offs beginning in the northern part of the county. No power outages reported to EMA.
Near blizzard conditions at the NWS office in Topeka at 1035am. #kswx pic.twitter.com/Kpifftqjx6
— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) November 25, 2018
Multiple outages reported in Jefferson Co, KS as well. jl
900 w/o power up in Dekalb Co MO…a few pockets here and there in NE KS and N MO…will watch grid…the concern is the 50 MPH winds. jl
Traffic cam along I-29 in the northern KC metro. Snow beginning to fall. The iced over lens is what you'll see on your windshield if driving through this. The defroster will have a hard time keeping up. pic.twitter.com/i8yRLi5JGU
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 25, 2018
Blizzard WARNING now for ALL Fox 4 KC counties except for Pettis and Saline. jl
— KDOT (@KDOTHQ) November 25, 2018
For the safety of drivers the @MSHPTrooperA is CLOSING I-29 NB from mile marker 84 into Iowa #KCWx #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/EHk0J0hcri
— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) November 25, 2018
Current conditions in Denton, KS…about 20 miles west of St. Joseph, MO. https://t.co/BIAmpB9ZRd
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 25, 2018
All 31 @MCPLMO branches are closed today! Stay safe, everyone! ❄️❄️ @kmbc @fox4kc @41actionnews @KCTV5 https://t.co/FN5JD3t4lM
— Emily Brown (@KCEmilyB) November 25, 2018
Joe's Weather Blog: #Blizzard Warning in effect for KC. Updated blog with some new information at the bottom. (SUN-11/25) https://t.co/MYu0bvjNgG #fox4kc #KCwx
— Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 25, 2018
Union Station attractions are open today. We will monitor weather and road conditions throughout the day and provide updates if normal operating hours are to be shortened. Please check back here for most up-to-date information.
— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) November 25, 2018
Need to know the status of a flight or whether a highway or interstate is covered in snow? We have resources for you here: https://fox4kc.com/2018/11/25/travel-delays-check-here-for-road-and-flight-status/
This is one of the worst times of ever seen in Kansas. #KSwx#StayHome #DontDrive pic.twitter.com/NZ1tcjUI85
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 25, 2018
#KSwx pic.twitter.com/GwSAyNIbVV
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 25, 2018
current situation across the state. KC and Topeka, do not be fooled by the current conditions, you are about to get slammed. pic.twitter.com/Sr1tz1OS3b
— KDOT (@KDOTHQ) November 25, 2018
Road conditions are worsening across the area, now impacting St. Joseph. Kansas City is next. pic.twitter.com/uDfpe0xFqh
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 25, 2018
Here’s Joe Lauria’s latest outlook Sunday morning:
Up in Atchison Co MO… Roads are TERRIBLE, visibility zero. I29 n blocked about 30+ cars from jack-knifed semi