Travel Delays – Check here for road & flight info
Closings with Blizzard Warning in effect

Live Updates: Blizzard Warning blankets Kansas City metro

Posted 9:38 am, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44AM, November 25, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter where you live in the metro, it’s going to snow on Sunday. The only question is how much accumulation there will be.

FOX4 has you covered online throughout Sunday’s Blizzard Warning with live updates on this page.

We also want to see how things look where you are, share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Not seeing the Live Blog? Click on this link.

Joe Lauria November 25, 201812:04 pm

Up in Atchison Co MO… Roads are TERRIBLE, visibility zero. I29 n blocked about 30+ cars from jack-knifed semi

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201812:02 pm

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201811:57 am

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared a “State of Disaster Emergency” on Sunday in response to the blizzard working its way across the state. For more details, click/tap here.

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201811:46 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:46 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201811:46 am

From our friends at KAKE in Wichita – PLEASE DON’T.

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201811:45 am

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201811:45 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201811:41 am

Power outage being reported in Altamont and possibly Winston. Ameren reports main feeder line is down that is affecting about 500 customers. Estimated return to service is after 3pm today.

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:41 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201811:38 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201811:36 am

Power outages reported in rural Cameron, MO…jl

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:33 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:29 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201811:29 am

From our friends at KQTV in St. Joe:

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:28 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201811:27 am

KS Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a State of Emergency.

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:26 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:21 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201811:21 am

2100 w/o power in St Joe area per KCPL

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:02 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201811:01 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201810:54 am

Via our friends at Browne’s Irish Market: tonight’s Celtic Thunder concert at the Midland has been cancelled.

Troy Diggs November 25, 201810:48 am

Troy Diggs November 25, 201810:46 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201810:42 am

Up in Harrison Co… Slide offs beginning in the northern part of the county. No power outages reported to EMA.

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:38 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201810:36 am

Multiple outages reported in Jefferson Co, KS as well. jl

Joe Lauria November 25, 201810:36 am

900 w/o power up in Dekalb Co MO…a few pockets here and there in NE KS and N MO…will watch grid…the concern is the 50 MPH winds. jl

Makenzie Koch November 25, 201810:35 am

Joe Lauria November 25, 201810:34 am

Blizzard WARNING now for ALL Fox 4 KC counties except for Pettis and Saline. jl

Troy Diggs November 25, 201810:32 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:29 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:22 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:18 am

Click here for our Facebook Live update from 10 a.m.

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:08 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:03 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 201810:00 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 20189:59 am

Need to know the status of a flight or whether a highway or interstate is covered in snow? We have resources for you here: https://fox4kc.com/2018/11/25/travel-delays-check-here-for-road-and-flight-status/

Troy Diggs November 25, 20189:52 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 20189:45 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 20189:45 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 20189:44 am

Andrew Lynch November 25, 20189:43 am

Here’s Joe Lauria’s latest outlook Sunday morning:

Submit your photo