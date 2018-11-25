Man struck by train and killed while trying to cross railroad tracks in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A man was struck and killed by a train Saturday night in Olathe, police say.

Around 9:20 p.m. officers were called to the railroad crossing near West Dennis Avenue and South Kansas Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man dead near the tracks.

Police said it appears that the man was hit while trying to cross the railroad tracks. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Olathe police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.