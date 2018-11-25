Multiple area schools closed Monday due to inclement weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Multiple schools in the metro have already announced they will be closed Monday due to the inclement weather.

Closings began coming into the FOX4 newsroom just before 3 p.m.

On the Missouri side, Kansas City Missouri Public Schools will be closed Monday, also Raytown C-2 District, North Kansas City School District, North Platte R-1 School District, and Liberty Public Schools.

On the Kansas side, Blue Valley USD #229, Basehor Linwood USD #458, Bonner Springs Edwardsville USD #204, Lansing USD #469 and Leavenworth USD #453 have all announced they will be closed Monday.

Kansas University and UMKC will also be closed Monday.

The snow with blizzard conditions began hitting northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Reports of 1-3” have been reported north of the metro with some 4-6” totals coming in from northern Missouri.

For a full list of school closings SEE HERE