KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported after a tree fell onto a home in Kansas City.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home near NE 55th and Sycamore Drive.

The homeowner tells FOX4 the family was home at the time but no one was hurt.

Sunday’s winter storm that carries a blizzard warning until 9 p.m. Sunday is continuing to cause problems on highways and interstates north and west of the metro and on one of the busiest travel days of the year.