Travel Delays – Check here for road and flight status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sunday winter storm that carries a blizzard warning is wreaking havoc on highways and interstates north and west of the metro, on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Driving is discouraged, areas of the metro could see anywhere from 3 inches of snow to possible double digits by Sunday night.
However, if you absolutely must travel, be sure to check the road conditions where you are and where you’re headed, click the links below for the latest information:
Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Map
Kansas Department of Transportation — KanDrive
Iowa Department of Transportation
Nebraska Department of Transportation
If you’re flying, visit the following links for delays and cancellations:
Kansas City International Airport
St. Louis