Travel Delays – Check here for road and flight status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sunday winter storm that carries a blizzard warning is wreaking havoc on highways and interstates north and west of the metro, on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Driving is discouraged, areas of the metro could see anywhere from 3 inches of snow to possible double digits by Sunday night.

However, if you absolutely must travel, be sure to check the road conditions where you are and where you’re headed, click the links below for the latest information:

Kansas City Metro — KC Scout

Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Map

Kansas Department of Transportation — KanDrive

Iowa Department of Transportation

Nebraska Department of Transportation

If you’re flying, visit the following links for delays and cancellations:

Kansas City International Airport

St. Louis

Chicago

Dallas – Fort Worth

Wichita

Springfield, MO

Columbia, MO

Manhattan, KS

Omaha

Des Moines