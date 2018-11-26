× 60-year-old Shawnee man driving through St. Joe killed in hit-and-run crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 60-year-old Shawnee, Kansas man died Friday two days after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in St. Joe.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-29 at mile marker 48.8 around 9:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, two vehicles were both heading south on I-29 when they both collided.

The Dodge Ram the victim was driving began skidding, then eventually went off the west side of the road, down an embankment and overturned. The driver of the second vehicle took off. Authorities did not release a description of that vehicle or driver.

First responders took the driver of the Dodge Ram, Larry K. Whittet, to Mosaic Life Care, but he he later died from his injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.