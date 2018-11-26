Around the clock effort continues to remove snow & ice from streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Snow removal crews hit the streets again Monday morning, after howling winds and plunging temperatures overnight created slippery surfaces on roads across the metro.

Some are warning that the streets may not dry out anytime soon.

Drifting snow, combined with temperatures in the teens were a powerful one, two punch that left commuters moving slowly in the morning.

Overland Park crews worked 12 hour shifts to battle the blizzard Sunday afternoon.

And in many places workers had the pavement clear when the snow stopped.

But that's when temperatures started dropping and the winds continued.

Wet pavement became ice overnight and snow blown onto streets turned rock hard.

That's why crews are continuing to plow and re-plow.

"Every time we go back out, our blades are down," said Eric Sandberg, an Overland Park snow sector supervisor. "We are hoping this ice and this hard sticky stuff will break up and we will be able to plow that up to get closer to bare pavement as we can as the day progresses."

Salt and other chemicals spread on the pavement have become a lot less effective when the mercury dips into the teens.

Ideally, Sandberg said temperatures need to be at least 27 degrees, so the material that's been spread on the roads can melt away solid, slick spots.

The sun also may help city crews in the afternoon. But with temperatures expected to plunge again Monday night, it could a be similar situation Tuesday morning with refreezing creating slippery surfaces again.