Blue Springs police looking for 17-year-old teen possibly connected with recent killing

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department are attempting to locate a 17-year-old Blue Springs teen possibly connected with a homicide earlier this month.

Police said they are looking for Aden J. Kaler in connection to the killing of Jayden Lockett on Nov. 10, 2018 in Blue Springs.

Kaler should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

On the afternoon of Nov. 10, officers were sent to Sunset & 14th on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they found Lockett dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital and is in ICU with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a 19-year-old male, was shot in the elbow and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at (816-228-0151) or the TIPs Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

