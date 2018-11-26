Body cam footage leads to prescription drug theft charge for former Platte Woods officer

PLATTE WOODS, Mo. — A former part-time Platte Woods police officer is facing charges for allegedly stealing prescription drugs from a drug take-back event.

Richard Langley has been charged with one felony count of stealing. He’s no longer part of the Platte Woods Police Department but was at the time of the alleged crime.

Court documents say the 46-year-old’s body camera captured him stealing the pills last month. The alleged theft occurred during a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in Lake Waukomis where the public could turn over unwanted drugs for safe disposal.

Officers became suspicious when Langley allegedly flagged part of the video from his dash camera to be deleted. Langley’s request was reviewed by another officer who discovered the visual portion of the footage was disabled — but the audio recording continued.

Court documents say, in the audio recording, detectives were able to hear Langley loading the pills into his vest pocket before returning to his truck.

Detectives say they seized 38 suspected painkiller pills from Langley’s truck after issuing a search warrant.

Langley was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.