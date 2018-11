Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A teen from Richmond, Mo., died Saturday when a vehicle struck the back of his moped.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., along MO-10 just east of Route T, this is northeast of the Kansas City metro area.

Tahkota T. Christiansen, 18, died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report did not release any further details about the other driver or what caused the crash.