Cold weather doesn’t stop Gardner from celebrating holidays with mayor’s tree lighting

GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner residents didn't let the bitter conditions get in the way of the 28th annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Hundreds of people packed Cornerstone Park to kick off the start of the holiday season in the town of more than 19,000. Temperatures were well below freezing when the mayor flipped the lights in the park.

Children from several of the schools sang Christmas carols and Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted the little ones, taking pictures with them in their workshop.

“I always like to come to watch my day care kids,” said Kayleigh Demalina, who attended the even with her friend. “They’re really cute, and they’re always excited when you come and watch. I like how all of Gardner comes together and celebrates.”

There was also a light show in the sky featuring more than a dozen drones. The unique show was supposed to last about 10 minutes, but it was cut short because the drones batteries couldn’t handle the frigid temperatures.

See all the fun in the video player above.